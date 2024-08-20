Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Announces 2024 Fellows
Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Announces 2024 FellowsATLANTA, GA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is announcing the new 2024 Fellows of the association, which recognizes healthcare leaders and professionals who have demonstrated substantial contributions to the specialty of healthcare value analysis.
These exceptional leaders have been selected through a rigorous review process based on their national contributions to the healthcare value analysis specialty, AHVAP, professional experience, educational and board certification background, leadership and collaboration, advocacy, commitment to continuing education, and letters of recommendation from their peers attesting to the impact of their work.
The new 2024 fellows for AHVAP include Dr. Lobel Lurie and Erin Arnold. These healthcare leaders have earned the new post-nominal designation FAHVAP.
“We are proud to announce the newest class of AHVAP Fellows, recognizing these exceptional professionals for their outstanding contributions to healthcare value analysis. Their advancement to Fellow status is a testament to their leadership, expertise, and commitment to driving excellence in our field.,” said Karen Niven, MS, BSN, RN, CVAHP, FACHDM, FNAP, FAHVAP, President of the Board of Directors for AHVAP.
"By recognizing these leaders of our specialty, AHVAP continues to build a stronger healthcare value analysis specialty and strengthen the bench of leaders in the field. The AHVAP Fellows Program recognizes value analysis professionals that have demonstrated substantial impact across multiple aspects of the specialty." said AHVAP Executive Director, Dr. Hudson Garrett.
ABOUT AHVAP
AHVAP is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders in the healthcare continuum. The Association exists to ensure the delivery of high quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum of care in collaboration with our stakeholders.
