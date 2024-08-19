Request for Applications – Home Rehabilitation Grant Program for Rural Low-income Households

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating a Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding for the Low-Income Home Rehabilitation Grant Program.

Commerce will accept applications from entities interested in providing home repair services. The grant provides funding to low-income households located in rural areas to address health, safety, and durability issues in existing housing. It will provide home repair and improvement services to individuals who own and reside permanently in single-family residential structures. Homeowners who are senior citizens, people with disabilities, families with children five years old and younger, and veterans must receive priority.

Commerce will hold an Applicant’s conference on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. It will be virtual only, on Zoom. All prospective applicants are encouraged to attend; however, attendance is not mandatory.

Download the RFA Application (PDF)

Download the RFA Application (Word)

Proposal due: Monday, September 23, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. PT

Questions? Email the RFA Coordinator: Gerardo Gonzales Gomez