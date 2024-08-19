Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,235 in the last 365 days.

Tropical glaciers now smallest in 11,700 years, scientists find

Tropical glaciers, which are especially at risk from climate warming, have melted rapidly in recent decades. The question, scientists say, is how much?

Researchers funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation studied exposed bedrock at the edges of glaciers in the tropical Andes Mountains of South America. The results show that the glaciers are smaller now than they have been in at least 11,700 years. The conclusions are published in the journal Science.

Scientists predicted that tropical glaciers would melt as temperatures warmed in equatorial regions. Rock samples adjacent to four glaciers in the Andes Mountains show that the glacial retreat has happened far faster than expected, however. The four glaciers are the Pan de Azucar Glacier in Colombia, Zongo Glacier in Bolivia, Queshque Glacier in Peru and Charquini Norte Glacier in Bolivia.

"These sobering results will help us improve projections of the implications for communities and ecosystems that depend on meltwater from these vulnerable tropical glaciers," says Jonathan Wynn, a program director in NSF's Division of Earth Sciences.

You just read:

Tropical glaciers now smallest in 11,700 years, scientists find

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more