Employment and Labour hosts National Employment Equity workshops in Limpopo, 20 to 21 Aug

The 2024 annual National Employment Equity workshops/roadshows run in collaboration with the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will be making their next stop in Limpopo Province.

The workshops will be held in Thohoyandou, Muofhe Grace Land on the 20 th August 2024, and in Polokwane, Bolivia Lodge on 21 August 2024.

The workshops designed to improve racial, gender and disability equality in the workplace are this year held under the theme: “ Bridging the Equity Gap Through Diversity & Inclusion ”.

The EE workshops are targeting Employers or Heads of organisations, Academics, Assigned Senior Managers, Consultative forum members, Human Resource Practitioners, Trade Unions, employees and interested stakeholders.

The workshops will focus on the following topics: 

  • The EE status of the labour market as per 24 th CEE Annual Report; 
  • An update on the EE amendments, in particular the proposed draft regulations on proposed sector EE targets; An update on the 2024 EE reporting season; 
  • Key insights from the CCMA on topical cases related to unfair discrimination in terms of harassment, disability and discrimination based on arbitrary grounds.

The Employment Equity Act (EEA) of 1998 aims to among others achieve equity in the workplace by promoting equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through elimination of unfair discrimination and implementing affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment experienced by designated groups. Moreover, the act aims to ensure equitable representation in all occupational categories and levels in the workforce.  

The workshops will be held from 10:00 to 14:00 in the respective venues and members of the media are invited.

For more information and RSVP contact: 
Mapula Tloubatla 
Provincial Communication Officer: Limpopo Province 
Cell: 060 989 7509 
E-mail: Mapula.Tloubatla@labour.gov.za 
 

