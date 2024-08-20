Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at opening of Migration Conference, 20 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the keynote address in the opening session of the Migration Conference convened by the National Planning Commission (NPC), in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The opening session of this conference takes place on Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

This four-day conference, which takes place from the 20th until the 23rd of August 2024, brings together high-level and technical officials from Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, the African Union Commission (AUC), SADC Secretariat, United Nations (UN) agencies, international organisations, civil society, and public and private sector representatives. The conference provides a dynamic platform for stakeholders across the SADC region to explore and discuss migration as a driver of development.

The Minister’s address will focus on the importance of collaboration across sectors to navigate complexities associated with migration, and on addressing the impact of poorly planned migration on vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Members of the media are invited to attend the opening session of the conference on migration as follows:

Date: 20 August 2024

Time: 09:00 – 10:00

Venue: The Capital on the Park, Sandton, South Africa

To confirm attendance and for media enquiries of the conference, kindly contact:

Zarina Rahman on 082 345 2919 or email zarina@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za