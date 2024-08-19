Rain or Shine, Made-in-Washington Rugged Notebooks Go Global



Rite in the Rain is a Tacoma, WA-based producer of durable, water-resistant paper products designed for all weather conditions. The product caters to both consumer and professional needs, especially in the mining, construction, military, outdoor sports and agricultural sectors.

As a member of the Washington District Export Council, International Sales Manager Kelly Bechelder is no stranger to international business. Like many companies that the Commercial Service works with, the relationship with Kelly and the company has spanned several years and touched on a variety of trade topics and international markets. Here are a few examples of how the company’s incremental success has developed and played out in recent years:

Beginning in 2021, the U.S. Commercial Service Seattle reached out to Rite in the Rain and recommended an Initial Market Check (IMC) based on a trade lead. The IMC service was suggested to better understand Colombian military’s annual acquisition plans. After some time, this plan paid off, leading to an introduction and an eventual sales order in September 2023.

In 2022 Rite in the Rain contacted CS Seattle for help identifying niche opportunities in several Asian markets. CS Seattle connected the company to its overseas experts in Taipei who recommended a Virtual Introduction Service to one of Taiwan’s largest bookstores. As a result of the service, Taiwan based Eslite has listed Rite in the Rain on their website and placed an initial order, granting Rite in the Rain expanded access to its 36 stores in Taiwan.

The same year, CS introduced Rite in the Rain to the German market via a Webinar organized by the Textile, Apparel & Sports Industry Team (TAS). The company seized the opportunity and exhibited at the IWA Outdoor Classics 2022 & 2023 trade fairs in Nuremberg, with financial assistance from Washington State Department of Commerce STEP grants. As a result of these efforts at the trade show, the company was showcased prominently on the international buyer-targeted IWA 2023 promotion Web page and confirmed that it had exported as a result of participation at the show.