Rain or Shine, Made-in-Washington Rugged Notebooks Go Global
Here are a few examples of how the company’s incremental success has developed and played out in recent years:
In 2022 Rite in the Rain contacted CS Seattle for help identifying niche opportunities in several Asian markets. CS Seattle connected the company to its overseas experts in Taipei who recommended a Virtual Introduction Service to one of Taiwan’s largest bookstores. As a result of the service, Taiwan based Eslite has listed Rite in the Rain on their website and placed an initial order, granting Rite in the Rain expanded access to its 36 stores in Taiwan.
The same year, CS introduced Rite in the Rain to the German market via a Webinar organized by the Textile, Apparel & Sports Industry Team (TAS). The company seized the opportunity and exhibited at the IWA Outdoor Classics 2022 & 2023 trade fairs in Nuremberg, with financial assistance from Washington State Department of Commerce STEP grants. As a result of these efforts at the trade show, the company was showcased prominently on the international buyer-targeted IWA 2023 promotion Web page and confirmed that it had exported as a result of participation at the show.
“This was our highest direct sales as a result of a trade show for the entire year. [In addition to closing sales deals], we also strengthened our relationship with one of our German distribution partners, and as a result will be attending Enforcetac as their guest in 2024,” Sales Manager Kelly Bechelder, Rite in the Rain