Veteran Owned Company Provides Life Saving Technology Around the Globe

Founded in 2000 by Adrian Garulay, SpecOps Group Inc. is a veteran-owned business based in Sarasota, Florida. They produce tactical military and law enforcement gear, including the Finder MK4, a compact, water-resistant device that detects heartbeat and respiration through walls and rubble, aiding rescue workers in locating survivors from a safe distance. Used globally in disaster and war zones, the MK4 has saved many lives.

SpecOps aimed for a global reach from the start. With help from the U.S. Commercial Service, they expanded internationally, building relationships with foreign representatives and enhancing their ability to provide aid in disaster areas. Mr. Garulay attributes his product’s global success to the U.S. Commercial Service’s support in exporting. This support has not only boosted SpecOps sales and facilitated the company’s expansion but, most importantly, has enabled the MK4 to rescue victims in affected regions.

“The U.S. Commercial Service has helped us out considerably by introducing us to different embassies and ministry officials.” Mr. Adrian Garulay, Co-Founder. President/ CEO

SpecOps considers their rapid response to Türkiye’s 2023 earthquake their top achievement, exporting products as soon as the day following the disaster. By collaborating with Turkish search and rescue teams, they effectively utilized the MK4 to locate survivors trapped under the debris. SpecOps’ efforts were recognized with an award from the Turkish government for their swift and generous assistance, a testament to the company’s dedication and prompt response.

Mr. Garulay also attributes much of the company’s growth to the connections and trust established by leveraging their military experience. He highlights that these relationships have been crucial in forming key partnerships and that the strong bonds forged during service has been instrumental in advancing SpecOps’ business development. Additionally, Mr. Garulay emphasizes his unwavering trust in veterans, noting their reliability and commitment to getting the job done.

“I’m a firm believer in hiring veterans. We have a few veterans working with us and we’re very happy with their performance.”-Mr. Adrian Garulay, Co-Founder. President/ CEO

Looking forward to the future, Mr. Garulay and his team plan to find strategic distributors in natural disaster-prone areas across Europe and South America.

Company Location: Sarasota, Florida

Company Website: https://www.specopsgroup.com/

Local Office: Clearwater, Florida

Trade Specialist: Rachel.Adams@trade.gov

Services: Export Counseling, International Partner Search, Virtual Product Pitch