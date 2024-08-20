ARIZ Precision Medicine Announces Grant of Key US Patent Covering Lead Cancer Drug

Novel siRNA in Development for Lung, Colon, Ovarian and Liver Cancers

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARIZ Precision Medicine, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision ligand targeted siRNA cancer therapies, today announced the issuance of a broad patent for a highly specific drug candidate (ARIZ-047) that has been shown to be highly effective in killing lung cancer cells in both cell culture and animal model experiments. US Patent 12,012,597 B2: Cancer Treatment Using siRNA to Modulate Expression of PRDM2/RIZ Protein covers both pharmaceutical compositions and methods for treating a broad range of cancers.

ARIZ, has a proprietary ligand targeted nanoparticle drug delivery system designed to destroy cancer cells, without harming normal cells. ARIZ’s target a family of genes known as the PRDMs (Positive Regulatory Domain-containing Methyltransferases) that are genetic drivers that control cell growth, proliferation, survival and mobility. Studies show that alterations in the expression and activity of the PRDMs are among the first drivers in normal cells that lead to cancer cell formation. The PRDMs have been implicated in solid tumors such as breast, colon, gastric, liver, lung, melanoma, and prostate cancers, as well as in blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. *

“It has long been the goal of using siRNA to address cancer, and this establishes the potential of targeting PRDM oncogenes with our proprietary ligand targeted nanoparticle drug delivery system”, stated Brad Niles, ARIZ CEO. "This core patent not only establishes ARIZ-047 as a unique asset for fighting cancer but also significantly enhances the value of our entire pipeline of PRDM-based drug candidates”

The recently issued patent is based on an important finding that an imbalance between the proteins RIZ1 and RIZ2 levels results in cell cycle changes potentially leading to cancer. The patent is based on the further breakthrough development that RIZ2 can be specifically targeted to address the imbalance, and thereby to prevent or ameliorate cancer.

Said Dr. Dean Felsher, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, “Epigenetic regulators such as the PRDMs are an interesting area for exploring therapeutic targets for cancer. This work establishes an important path forward for developing a therapeutic for oncogene-addicted cancers. ARIZ’s siRNA design platform and targeted drug delivery technology offer the opportunity for a truly groundbreaking approach to treating cancer. We are excited to collaborate with ARIZ to bring these technologies forward.”

About ARIZ Precision Medicine: ARIZ (Pronounced “ARISE”), is The PRDM Oncogene Company™, developing ligand targeted cancer treatments that alter the expression of the PRDM class of tumor suppressor genes. ARIZ, has a broad and deep platform based on validated PRDM targets for cancer.

To learn more, visit https://arizbio.com

*Int J Mol Sci. 2020 Apr 10;21(7):2648. doi: 10.3390/ijms21072648