ARIZ Precision Medicine adds H. Michael Shepard, PhD to the company’s scientific advisory board

ARIZ, The PRDM Oncogene Targeting Company™ to present new data on ARIZ-047 currently in advanced preclinical development for lung and other solid tumors.

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARIZ Precision Medicine, a cancer therapeutics company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting the PRDM oncogenes, announced today the addition of H. Michael Shepard, PhD to the company’s scientific advisory board. Dr. Shepard is a winner of the 2019 Lasker Award for his role in developing Herceptin®, a lifesaving therapy for women with HER2-positive breast cancer that has been used to treat more than 2.3 million women. Herceptin®; trastuzumab is a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

“We are thrilled to add a scientist and precision medicine expert of Dr. Shepard’s caliber to the ARIZ scientific advisory board”, said Brad Niles, CEO of ARIZ Precision Medicine. "Dr. Shepard is a pioneer in the field of precision medicine from his development of the blockbuster breast cancer drug, Herceptin, and he has continued a career in developing therapeutics that target the root cause of the disease. Our platform and the therapies we are developing against the PRDM oncogene targets will benefit greatly from the insight and guidance he brings to our advisory board.”

“The field of epigenetics is an exciting opportunity for novel disease targets, including cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases”, said Michael Shepard. “And the team at ARIZ has identified a particularly promising set of targets with the PRDM family of genes. They have made significant progress in validation of these targets through their siRNA approach with cancer, and I look forward to joining their efforts to develop new therapies that can make a direct impact for the patient.”

Dr. Shepard will be accompanying ARIZ at the upcoming Precision Medicine World Conference being held June 28-30, in Santa Clara, CA ( https://www.pmwcintl.com/). There, ARIZ is presenting new data on ARIZ-047, a novel siRNA formulated in a calcium-phosphate drug delivery system with a tumor-targeting ligand. Currently in advanced preclinical development for treating lung and other solid tumors, ARIZ-047 is the first compound demonstrating the ability of this powerful platform to rapidly identify first-in-class and best-in-class PRDM drug candidates. ARIZ (pronounced “arise”), has a robust portfolio of 7 drug candidates targeting the most common forms of cancer.

About ARIZ’s PRDM Oncogene Targeting Platform

Positive Regulatory Domain-containing Methyltransferases (PRDMs) are transcription factors that regulate gene expression to control cell differentiation and proliferation. They are considered “Master Regulators” of DNA that repress many common oncogenes resulting in tumorigenesis suppression. Disruption in PRDMs is found in many hematological cancers and solid tumors. Disruptions in epigenetic regulation (related to age, environment, viruses), lead to PRDM gene silencing or overexpression, or activation of truncated forms from alternative promoters. ARIZ, has a broad and deep platform based on validated PRDM targets for cancer.

