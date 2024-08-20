Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Springboks and Dricus du Plessis on wins

In what has been a dream weekend for South African sport, the Springboks won back-to-back matches in Australia for the first time in 53 years and South Africa’s first and only Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world champion, Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis, successfully defended his middleweight belt against legendary former champion Israel Adesanya.

South Africa salutes Stillknocks for flying the flag proudly, entering the RAC Arena in Perth to the South African national anthem and being a true patriot, along with remaining as the undefeated champion. He was gracious in victory despite all the hype and mudslinging prior to the fight, with both men stepping out of the octagon sharing mutual respect and Du Plessis paying tribute to Adesanya.

Minister McKenzie also congratulated the team from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture that he had dispatched to Perth to meet with UFC’s management to discuss bringing Dricus’ next title defence to South Africa. “We are excited at how close we are to realising this goal, and an announcement will be made soon. UFC are keen to bring this incredibly popular sport to Africa, and a now established African champion is making it even more likely”, said Minister McKenzie

The presence of the Springboks in Perth made it possible for two great rugby legends, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, to walk Dricus out ahead of the fight and be there to share the joy of victory. Even when the partisan crowd was booing Dricus, the South Africans could be heard shouting their support, no one more loudly than the Springbok captain.

“We will be welcoming home true champions this week,” said the Minister. “We are immensely proud of our boys, and today is a great day to be a South African.

“Dricus, nou weet hulle wat ons weet!” said Minister McKenzie.

