North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Provincial Treasury embarks on roadshow with municipalities to enhance their performance 

CoGTA and Provincial Treasury embarks on a roadshow with municipalities to enhance their performance

North West Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in collaboration with Provincial Treasury, is embarking on a roadshow to all 22 municipalities in an effort to give effect to section 154 of the Constitution which directs the provincial government to support and capacitate municipalities.

These sessions are intended to discuss the performance of each municipality based on the Municipal Performance Assessment Tool (MPAT) pillars; putting people first in the delivery of basic services, good governance, sound financial management, building capable local government institutions and local government economic development.

Addressing both councillors and management of City of Matlosana and Maquassi Hills this week, MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi said the sessions will assist the two departments to develop support and intervention plans based on the specific needs of each municipality.

“We want to see functional municipalities which are also stable, in that way we will be able to unleash the full potential of our municipalities and deal with socio-economic challenges the province is facing. So far, the engagements have given us a clear picture of the operation and the status-quo of the two municipalities. I implore on both councillors and officials to deal with challenges that each municipality is facing”, he remarked.

MEC for Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi said the concerted effort is aimed at further strengthening areas of collaboration between the two departments to bring stability in municipalities across the Province.

“The overall objective of these engagements is to work as a united front to leverage on the strength and expertise of each other. When we work in silos the impact is minimal and we may not be able to achieve the desired outcome”, said MEC Mosenogi

She lamented the huge outcry by communities regarding the performance of local government in the Province. She said the situation needs to be turned around in order to renew public confidence and trust by communities in the performance of these institutions which are the coalface of service delivery.

The deliberations also zoomed into addressing post audit action plans, revenue collections and enhancement strategies as well as institutional capacity and challenges in discharging their responsibility to communities.

Some of the challenges highlighted in MPAT report include non-functional ward committees, poor management of complaints handling systems, poor maintenance of road infrastructure. The municipality has been receiving unqualified audit outcomes for the past three financial years; 2020/2021, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023.

The roadshow to other municipalities will continue until October this year.

Issued jointly by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Provincial Treasury

