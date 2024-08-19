Governor Abbott Appoints Kohlmann To Texas Southern University Board Of Regents

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Benjamin Kohlmann to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

Benjamin Kohlmann of Dallas is a venture capital partner and chief operating officer for Cubit Capital. He serves on three private sector boards and served as board chairman of the non-profit Defense Entrepreneurs Forum. Previously, he served as CEO of Farcast, Inc, consulted with McKinsey & Company, and deployed into combat as an F/A-18 carrier pilot. He retired from the Navy after 20 years of active and reserve service. Additionally, he was named a Presidential Leadership Scholar in 2018 and is a Sunday School teacher at Park Cities Presbyterian Church. Kohlmann received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences and Political Science from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.