Death at Saskatoon Correctional Center Men's Reintegration Unit

CANADA, August 19 - Released on August 19, 2024

A 41-year-old male inmate was declared deceased on August 17, 2024, at the Saskatoon Correctional Center Men's Reintegration Unit.

The inmate was found unresponsive in the washroom. Corrections staff initiated life saving measures and called EMS. EMS declared the inmate deceased at 11:07 p.m.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time. Next of kin have been notified.

