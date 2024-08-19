Governor Abbott Signs Statement Of Mutual Cooperation With Coahuila Governor Jiménez In Austin

TEXAS, August 19 - August 19, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed a Statement of Mutual Cooperation (SMC) with Coahuila Governor Manolo Jiménez Salinas to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the creation of the single state of “Coahuila y Tejas” and bolster the strong economic and cultural ties between Texas and Coahuila during a signing ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.

“Today is a historic day where we recognize a shared story that began 200 years ago,” said Governor Abbott. “Two centuries ago, we were one state, ‘Coahuila y Tejas,’ where people were coming to find success, opportunity, and a better life for their families. Over these many years, each of our states has grown and changed. Today, we are here to celebrate not just this centuries-long shared story, but to also look forward towards the future. By signing a new Statement of Mutual Cooperation with Coahuila, we will ensure that both our states are prepared for the economies of tomorrow. With the agreement we signed here today, Texas and Coahuila can chart a story of success and opportunity that began 200 years ago for generations to come.”

The Governor was joined at the signing ceremony by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, and other Texas and Coahuila state, local, and business leaders.

The SMC signed by Governor Abbott and Governor Jiménez will encourage collaboration, increase prosperity in both regions, and contribute to the further development of favorable relations between Texas and Coahuila. The statement will also boost investment, trade, and collaboration in critical sectors such as advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, energy, innovation, and entrepreneurial initiatives. Additionally, the statement acknowledges the critical importance of public safety to economic development and reinforces the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between Texas and Coahuila to enhance border security measures to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico into Texas.

During the signing ceremony, Governor Abbott mentioned that Mexico is the top export destination and top import source for Texas, with the State of Coahuila being a key driver of Mexico’s trade economy. The Governor also noted Texas' exports to Mexico last year totaled $129.6 billion and imports from Mexico were $142.7 billion. Additionally, Governor Abbott touted the state’s booming economy, highlighting how Texas has been the Best State for Business for 20 years in a row and has the Best Business Climate in the nation thanks to the state’s highly skilled workforce and reasonable regulations.

In October 2023, Governor Abbott hosted then Coahuila Governor-Elect Jiménez at the Governor's Mansion to discuss the two state's continued cooperation on border security and commitment to fostering strong economic ties.

Coahuila and Texas have a long-shared history and are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the creation of one state — Coahuila y Tejas in 1824. Mexico has long been Texas’ No. 1 trade partner, and Coahuila is one of Mexico’s top exporting states. As America’s top exporting state, Texas and Coahuila continue to enhance present day trade links through nearshoring. Coahuila’s capital, Saltillo, also leads Mexico’s automotive manufacturing sector and has been Austin’s sister city for the past 50 years.