Construction of the New CO-OP Centre Project in Meadow Lake is now 55 Per Cent Complete

CANADA, August 19 - Released on August 19, 2024

The Construction of the New Facility Remains on Time and on Budget

The City of Meadow Lake is proud of the ongoing progress of the new Co-Op Centre Project, which reached 55 per cent completion of design and construction. This state-of-the-art facility nestled in the heart of Meadow Lake will serve as a central gathering place for a variety of recreational, cultural and community events.

Funding for the new facility comes from all three levels of government. The federal government has committed up to $14,932,023 and the provincial government will contribute up to $12,442,108 to help build the new facility. The total investment under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), including the city's portion under the grant, is $37.3 million. The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $52 million.

The RM of Meadow Lake has committed to a significant contribution of up to a maximum of $2,379,020 toward the inclusion of the field house.

The project is being constructed by Quorex, with Workun Garrick Partnership as the design partner.

In March 2024, another significant milestone was reached with the designation of naming rights to the arena - to be called The CO-OP Centre. The CO-OP Centre will house an NHL-size arena, administration space, a field house and a new events centre.

The field house has already been designated Innovation Plex, while the naming rights for the arena remain open.

Construction began in 2023 and, when complete, will hold the title of the largest community facility ever built in Meadow Lake, serving a regional population of approximately 8,500 people.

The project is currently progressing on schedule, and the substantial performance completion date remains March 31, 2025. Interior work will continue upon opening.

"This is another exciting milestone for the new Meadow Lake Multiplex project," Trade and Export Development Minister and MLA for Meadow Lake Jeremy Harrison said on behalf of Government Relations Minister Don McMorris. "The facility will soon be welcoming Meadow Lake area residents and visitors to create new memories, while acting as a centre piece to our community. This facility stands as a testament to the hard work of all those involved and is only made possible through the strength of our province's growing economy."

"The CO-OP Centre construction progress represents another exciting milestone in the project," Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour said. "We appreciate the hard work and support of our partners in making this possible and look forward to the grand opening next year. The positive impacts and spin-off benefits provided to the Meadow Lake and surrounding area will be felt across many sectors."

