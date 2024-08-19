DCFS Opens SUN Bucks Applications for Phase 3

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced the opening of the Phase 3 SUN Bucks application period on August 19, 2024. While most children who qualify for SUN Bucks were automatically enrolled and provided benefits during Phases 1 and 2, some families will need to complete an application to receive benefits.

Families can complete an online application by visiting https://louisiana.summerebtapp.com. A paper application option is also available for those who prefer to apply by mail. The application period will close on September 20, 2024.

SUN Bucks, funded by the USDA, aims to support low-income families by providing grocery-buying benefits during the summer when children do not receive school meals. Each eligible child receives a one-time benefit of $120. SUN Bucks must be used within 122 days from the date of issuance. This program is a critical part of Louisiana's efforts to ensure that every child has access to nutritious food year-round.

Nearly $72 million in SUN Bucks benefits have been distributed to almost 600,000 children who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) or Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) benefits. In the final round of Phase 2, an additional $7 million in SUN Bucks benefits will be issued this week to approximately 59,000 students who qualified for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the 2023-2024 school year.

Who should apply during Phase 3?

Whether or not a child needs to apply may depend on the type of school they attend.

Children who should apply:

Students at Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools: All students at CEP schools receive free school meals without having to complete a form. CEP students who were not automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks during Phase 1 (SNAP recipients) or Phase 2 (Medicaid, FITAP, KCSP, & NSLP) will need to fill out a SUN Bucks application. Families unsure of their child’s enrollment status can verify by contacting their child’s school or calling the SUN Bucks helpline at 833-323-7482.

Children experiencing homelessness

Children who should not need to apply:

Children who have already been issued benefits: Children ages 5-18 (born between August 15, 2005, and July 1, 2018) who received SNAP, income-based Medicaid, FITAP or KCSP benefits during the 2023-2024 school year.

Students at National School Lunch Program (NSLP) schools who applied and qualified for free or reduced-price meals: Most public schools and some private schools participate in the NSLP. The SUN Bucks program will issue EBT cards to eligible NSLP students this week.

What about students at virtual and homeschools?

Children who do not attend NSLP/CEP schools are not eligible for SUN Bucks unless they received SNAP, income-based Medicaid, FITAP, or KCSP benefits at any time between July 1, 2023, and August 15, 2024, and were born between August 15, 2005, and July 1, 2018.

Children who were streamline certified in Phase 1 or Phase 2 were automatically enrolled in SUN Bucks and many have already received their one-time $120 benefit. Parents who think their child may be eligible for SUN Bucks should apply.

Important Notes for Families:

Check Your School’s Status: To determine whether your child’s school is a CEP school, please visit the 2024 CEP school list available at la/cep24 . Alternatively, families can ask their child’s school directly or check for posted information on the school’s website.

Application Period: opens on August 19, 2024 and will close on September 20, 2024. Families can apply online at The application periodand. Families can apply online at https://louisiana.summerebtapp.com

Card Issuance:Phase 3 recipients will receive new EBT cards mailed to the provided address on the application. Phase 2 cards are still being mailed out as Phase 3 begins. Recipients are advised to look out for plain white envelopes with an Erie, Pennsylvania, return address containing their SUN Bucks card and activation instructions. Envelopes will be addressed to the eligible child. Families with more than one child may receive their children’s cards at different times.

Benefit Usage: SUN Bucks can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at stores that accept EBT cards. The benefits must be used within 122 days from the date of issuance.

For additional information or assistance with the application process, please contact the SUN Bucks helpline at 833-323-7482, email sunbucks@la.gov or visit sunbucks.la.gov.

SUN Bucks Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email:

Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.