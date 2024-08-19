Governor appoints Elizabeth Anderson as State Engineer

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Elizabeth Anderson as State Engineer.

Anderson, a highly respected water resources expert with over 25 years of experience in civil and environmental engineering, will assume the role immediately, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to advancing the state’s water security initiatives.

“I am pleased to appoint the first female, Elizabeth Anderson as New Mexico’s State Engineer,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Her extensive experience and dedication to water resource management make her the ideal leader to address the challenges posed by climate change and to implement our 50-Year Water Action Plan. Elizabeth’s proactive approach will ensure that New Mexico remains a leader in water stewardship and sustainability.”

Anderson has a distinguished career in water resources management, having held key leadership positions, including Chief Planning Officer for the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority and New Mexico Water Operations Manager for CH2M HILL Engineers. Most recently, she served as Senior Advisor to the State Engineer, where she played a crucial role in supporting water planning, outreach, and strategic initiatives within the Office of the State Engineer (OSE) and the Interstate Stream Commission (ISC).

As State Engineer, Anderson will be responsible for overseeing the administration of New Mexico’s water resources, ensuring the sustainable use of water, and working closely with stakeholders across the state. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Governor’s water security vision and implementing internal changes to modernize the agency and improve customer service.

“It is a privilege to be appointed as State Engineer, and I look forward to working with the dedicated team at OSE and ISC to protect and manage our state’s precious water resources,” said Anderson. “Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation established by the Governor’s 50-Year Water Action Plan and ensure that New Mexico is well-prepared to face the challenges ahead.”

Anderson holds a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of New Mexico. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in New Mexico and holds multiple certifications, including Water Supply Level 4 Operator and Wastewater Level 3 Operator. Her appointment has garnered widespread support from water experts, government officials, and stakeholders across New Mexico.