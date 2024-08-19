Community energy planning projects receive over $1 million in federal infrastructure funding

Commerce awards infrastructure funding to nine cities and counties across Washington state for energy conservation projects to reduce operating costs, improve environmental quality

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced the first group of Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) awards to help nine local governments plan for future projects. Grants are funded by the Biden Administration’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This federal funding is designed to empower small local and tribal governments seeking to advance a variety of energy efficiency and conservation goals and priorities,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “From increasing building efficiency and reducing harmful emissions to exploring DIY house plans and transportation electrification, Washington communities are pursuing innovative work to benefit their residents and our environment in the future.”

Grant awards announced today are:

Jefferson County: $253,000 to create energy efficient stock house plans . Do-it-Yourself Residential Plans will focus on energy efficiency, reducing community-wide emissions, and enabling low-income and middle-income households to build their own homes in an area with rapidly rising living costs.

to create energy efficient stock house plans Do-it-Yourself Residential Plans will focus on energy efficiency, reducing community-wide emissions, and enabling low-income and middle-income households to build their own homes in an area with rapidly rising living costs. Island County: $235,500 for an energy audit and planning for new building systems for the county Law and Justice Building. This is the first step in electrifying the building to improve indoor air quality and generate savings that can be re-directed to fentanyl treatment programs.

for an energy audit and planning for new building systems for the county Law and Justice Building. This is the first step in electrifying the building to improve indoor air quality and generate savings that can be re-directed to fentanyl treatment programs. Des Moines: $160,000 for environmental analysis and community engagement for a planned electric ferry. The Electric Water Taxi Initiative will survey residents regarding their commuting habits and interest level in the proposed ferry service, and consider linkages with secondary transportation options. The economic and environmental analysis will be used by city administrators to determine the most appropriate type of water taxi service for the community.

for environmental analysis and community engagement for a planned electric ferry. The Electric Water Taxi Initiative will survey residents regarding their commuting habits and interest level in the proposed ferry service, and consider linkages with secondary transportation options. The economic and environmental analysis will be used by city administrators to determine the most appropriate type of water taxi service for the community. Jefferson County: $110,000 to promote C-PACER program to increase industrial energy efficiency . The Cornerstone Commercial Audits Serving the Rural Economy project will conduct energy audits for C-PACER participants on commercial structures to help retain commercial and historic assets in the community.

to promote C-PACER program to increase industrial energy efficiency Cornerstone Commercial Audits Serving the Rural Economy project will conduct energy audits for C-PACER participants on commercial structures to help retain commercial and historic assets in the community. Kittitas County: $110,000 for conducting an energy audit for the courthouse and jail complex . The audit will establish an energy use intensity baseline and identify potential energy saving retrofits.

for conducting an energy audit for the courthouse and jail complex The audit will establish an energy use intensity baseline and identify potential energy saving retrofits. Chelan County: $98,488 for a regional climate action plan. The Chelan County Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory will present a countywide view with baseline data for use in regional planning and future action.

for a regional climate action plan. The Chelan County Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory will present a countywide view with baseline data for use in regional planning and future action. City of College Place: $38,454 for a strategic energy plan for city buildings . The Energy Plan Blueprint will identify opportunities, projects and methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, produce reports, anticipate increased energy needs across city infrastructure, and produce reports and presentation materials.

for a strategic energy plan for city buildings The Energy Plan Blueprint will identify opportunities, projects and methods for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, produce reports, anticipate increased energy needs across city infrastructure, and produce reports and presentation materials. City of Tukwila: $21,680 for electrification to reduce emissions at the city hall, community center and recreation facilities. The Parks and Golf Buildings Energy Audits project will help the city plan for future measures to lower emissions impact on air and waterways and consideration of new energy sources.

for electrification to reduce emissions at the city hall, community center and recreation facilities. The Parks and Golf Buildings Energy Audits project will help the city plan for future measures to lower emissions impact on air and waterways and consideration of new energy sources. City of Maple Valley: $15,563 to conduct an energy audit on the public works and maintenance facilities. The objective is to replace current equipment that uses waste petroleum products for heating and lighting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional funding is available for the EECBG program, and Commerce is accepting applications. No matching funds are required. The program funds three types of pre-construction activities:

Work with consultants to develop plans and strategies for energy efficiency and conservation. This includes financing, purchasing, and installing energy efficiency, renewable energy, and zero-emission transportation and associated infrastructure. Energy audits that are conducted on commercial and residential buildings. Public education programs developed to build public awareness and energy saving actions.

Local and tribal governments are encouraged to visit the Commerce website for more information.