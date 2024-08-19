Jul 30, 2024

by: Frank Corder, Magnolia Tribune

The new “Rising Spring” development will feature a boutique hotel, numerous dining and shopping options, a primary care clinic, a grassy amphitheater, and more.

A 54-acre, mixed-use development will transform the physical and economic landscape near Mississippi College in Clinton, school and local leaders announced on Tuesday.

The $200 million development referred to as “Rising Spring” will be located along Interstate 20 and Highway 80 in Clinton.

The City of Clinton, founded in 1823, is home to more than 28,000 residents and is roughly 14 miles from the capital city of Jackson. The metropolitan area consists of over 580,000 Mississippians with a median household income of $58,064.

Developers say it is the first easily accessible service location for hospitality on the eastbound I-20 corridor.

This new development will be constructed in two main phases, with a possibility of future phases to follow. Construction will begin in 2025 with anticipated completion of early-stage buildings in 2026. Phase One – Rising Spring Village – will feature a boutique hotel, numerous dining options from prominent Mississippi restaurateurs, mixed-use spaces, a primary care clinic, and a grassy amphitheater near a water feature. Phase Two – Rising Spring Market – will showcase Mississippi-made offerings, additional shopping and dining opportunities, and mixed-use construction.

Mississippi College leaders believe the development will have a transformational impact on the area, adding that the investment underscores a commitment by the college to continue to grow and enhance its footprint in the Magnolia State.

Dr. Blake Thompson, President of Mississippi College, said in a statement that the “historic project” aligns perfectly with the school’s commitments to enhancing the student experience and strengthening ties with the local community.

“Rising Spring will provide significant amenities and revenue for our campus, the city of Clinton, and the entire Jackson Metro, as well as valuable opportunities for our students and alumni,” Dr. Thompson said.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university. The school was founded in 1826 and is the oldest institution of higher learning in the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi College leaders are working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation on a plan to make alterations to Highway 80 between Shaw Road and Clinton Raymond Road to improve infrastructure, including a parkway-like roadway, traffic light relocation, pedestrian enhancements, lighting and landscaping.

“Our goal is to create a cultural destination to rival anything currently available across the state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Thompson.

Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher is excited to see the development take shape.

“The significant investment by MC and job creation by these partners will enhance Clinton and further our reputation as a shopping and dining destination,” Fisher said in a statement. “We can’t wait for the finished product.”

Click here for more information.