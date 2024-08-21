With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 291 Percent, EXPANSIA Ranks No. 1,796 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. revealed that EXPANSIA ranks No. 1,796 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.AJ Jarnagin, CEO of EXPANSIA said, “EXPANSIA is honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000, which I attribute to the unwavering commitment and focus on our DoD client’s mission, and a stellar team of professionals motivated on making an IMPACT every day. This achievement reflects our growth and our focus on transforming the future of aerospace and defense by deploying technology faster.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief, said, “Congratulations to this year’s honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.###EXPANSIA is a service-disabled veteran-owned company that empowers organizations to deploy technology faster with data, people, and ecosystems. As experts in continuous-delivery methods that drive digital adoption, we are dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and technology that benefit the warfighter. EXPANSIA specializes in integration, automation, and sustainment modernization through technology-enabled delivery models, digital engineering, and cloud-ready solutions. In 2024, we are celebrating 10 years of success. Visit www.EXPANSIAgroup.com More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000Methodology: Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.: Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/

