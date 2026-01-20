EXPANSIA Announces Merging with JHNA and CTSI into New Defense Technology Platform Under Falfurrias

AJ and Tynel Jarnagin, Co-Founders of EXPANSIA

EXPANSIA announced today that it, JHNA, and CTSi are merging to form a new defense technology platform.

This new defense technology platform positions us to deliver even faster and better than ever before. Importantly, it also... ensures long-term career growth for our employees.” — AJ Jarnagin

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXPANSIA announced today that it, John H. Northrop & Associates (“ JHNA ”) and Coherent Technical Services (“ CTSi ”), are merging to form a new defense technology platform after their acquisition by Falfurrias Management Partners (“Falfurrias”). Aligned with EXPANSIA’s goal to ensure mission readiness within the Department of War (DOW), this newly combined organization likewise delivers mission-critical technology and engineering solutions – but within an expanded portfolio of clients to include the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, NASA, Space Force, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).As the defense landscape increasingly demands rapid response and scalable solutions to address modern conflict, AJ Jarnagin, CEO and Founder of EXPANSIA, underscored the need for accelerated growth both within and beyond the organization. “We moved quickly on this merger because it strengthens our ability to ensure mission readiness for our clients with greater capability and scale,” said Jarnagin. “This new defense technology platform positions us to deliver even faster and better than ever before. Importantly, it also creates greater opportunity, stability, and ensures long-term career growth for our employees.”AJ and Tynel Jarnagin, Co-Founder and Chief People Officer of EXPANSIA, are stepping away from the company in the spring to prepare to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dr. Rick Nelson, Chief Financial Officer, will also be stepping away later this year, having dedicated 11 years to the company."The timing was right for our people, our purpose, and also because of AJ and I's departure from EXPANSIA,” said Tynel Jarnagin. “We are so grateful to have had the privilege to launch EXPANSIA and are so indebted to the associates who have helped make this company what it has become over the last 12 years. We know this new defense technology platform is in good hands, and we can't wait to see it perform with the purpose for which it is created to do."The new defense technology platform delivers solution to defense customers across the full acquisition and mission lifecycle – from research and development to sustainment and readiness. Uniting complementary and patented technology solutions supporting integrated digital environments, artificial intelligence and human-machine teaming, modular open systems architecture, rapid prototyping, and both subtractive and additive manufacturing technology, the combined businesses help solve the most critical technical challenges for the next era of national security priorities.“By uniting deep mission understanding with differentiated and advanced technologies, we are positioned to lead the evolution of critical defense priorities such as autonomy and unmanned systems, next-generation platform development and modernization, and contested logistics,” said Ian Northrop, current CEO of JHNA and newly appointed leader of the platform company. “This merger allows us to better support the warfighter with technology that matters, while at the same time signifies a strategic alignment of talent, culture, and mission focus across the consolidated employee base.”The combined organization employs more than 525 professionals operating from key defense hubs including Newport News, VA., Patuxent River, MD., Huntsville, AL., Nashua, NH., and San Diego, CA. The company also operates a 100,000-square-foot advanced prototyping and fabrication facility in Patuxent River, MD., supporting rapid prototyping, testing, full rate manufacturing and transition to operational use.Alongside CEO Ian Northrop, Falfurrias’ Marybeth Wootton, Joe Price and Grant Hundley will all join the Company board. This partnership represents the fifth platform investment within Falfurrias’ federal government services and technology investment campaign.EXPANSIA was financially and legally advised by KippsDeSanto and Holland & Knight in this transaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.