The Vanella Group, Inc. Sponsors Sales 3.0 AI Sales Summit

The Vanella Group, Inc. will present at the AI Sales Summit, on September 25/26, 2024 to help revenue leaders harness trends in the B2B sales landscape.

The combination of AI, technology, and fluency delivers an experience for prospects that was not possible until the era we are in now. This means more deals in the pipeline and improved outcomes.” — MariAnne Vanella

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vanella Group, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Sales 3.0 AI Summit, taking place from September 26-27, 2024. The event will focus on empowering B2B sales and marketing leaders to leverage AI for enhanced efficiency and growth within their organizations.“The technology available for B2B sales and marketing brings productivity and insight to new levels. Combine that with what is known about HOW prospects want to engage, and the combination delivers an experience for prospects that was not possible until the era we are in. Sellers have experienced a significant increase in volume, precision, and positive outcomes through using AI and "Front-Line Fluency" to build pipeline. I am excited to be part of this summit to showcase how sales organizations can deliver better experiences for prospects and achieve new levels of efficiencies that convert to revenue,” says MariAnne Vanella, CEO of The Vanella Group, Inc.During the summit, MariAnne Vanella will lead the session titled “Elevate Talent on the Front Lines,” where she will share insights on enhancing frontline interactions with prospects to increase pipeline opportunities and drive deal closures.“MariAnne Vanella’s session, ‘Elevate Talent on the Front Lines,’ challenges traditional sales structures by emphasizing the critical role of experienced professionals in initial prospect interactions. In today’s fast-paced B2B landscape, it’s essential to leverage technology, but to ensure that our frontline teams create the right skill sets needed to engage effectively with customers. MariAnne is a world-leading expert that can help transform sales teams, establish trust and credibility, and ultimately drive significant revenue growth,” says Gerhard Gschwandtner, CEO and Founder of Sales 3.0 and Selling Power.For more information about The Vanella Group, Inc. and its participation in the Sales 3.0 AI Summit, please contact:

