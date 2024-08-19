Scam Alert: Consumers Urged to Protect Information After Potential SSN Breach

COLUMBIA, S.C. – National news outlets are reporting a potential security breach involving billions of social security numbers. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) urges everyone to take these steps to protect their personal information:

Check your credit reports. You can obtain your FREE credit reports by visiting annualcreditreport.com or calling (877) 322-8228. Go over the reports carefully. Dispute incorrect information with the credit reporting agencies.

Consider a fraud alert or security freeze. When you have a fraud alert on your report, a business must verify your identity before it issues credit or services in your name. This makes it harder for a thief to open new accounts in your name. A security freeze stops anyone from opening new accounts using your information, until you lift the freeze. Contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies to place an alert and contact each of them to place a freeze: Equifax (800) 685-1111, Experian (888) 397-3742 and TransUnion (888) 909-8872.

Closely monitor your financial statements/accounts. Check all monthly statements and account activity for unauthorized purchases/accounts and suspicious items. Consider using account alerts that can send a text or email about purchases and low balances.

Sign up for my Social Security. Create an account at ssa.gov/myaccount to monitor and manage benefits. If someone is using your SSN, that information may show up on your statement. Creating an account also prevents others from opening an account using your information.

Audit your online safety. Update your online account information often, using strong passwords. Don't share or use the same ones for all your accounts. Use multi-factor authentication when offered. It adds an extra step (like a text message code or facial recognition) to your login process, making it more secure. Check your social media settings and limit what you share publicly.

Be on guard! Scam artists follow the headlines. Don't give your personal information to someone you don't know. You will never receive a phone call, email, text or social media message from a government agency that demands money and/or personal information. Grab a copy of SCDCA' s Ditch the Pitch to arm yourself with information to spot and avoid scams.

For additional tips on how to protect your information in the wake of a breach, check out our flyer on breach tools or our guide on how to avoid identity theft. Consumers can also call SCDCA's Identity Theft Unit at 800-922-1594. The Unit is dedicated to offering consumers tailored guidance on scams, security breaches and identity theft issues.

