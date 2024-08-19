Funds Available to Help Develop Programs for North Carolina Youth

Youth councils, local governments and private or non-profit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina teens can now apply for grants up to $500 through the State Youth Council’s Mini Grant program. Beginning August 19, the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement will accept applications from organizations that build character and leadership skills among North Carolina youth through peer-to-peer community projects. The application deadline is October 4.

“The mini grant program has a dual approach; it not only helps provide needed services within our communities but also nurtures lifelong skills among North Carolina youth,” said Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “I’m always fascinated by the creativity of our youth and inspired by their passion for public service.”

The grant program is open to North Carolina youth councils as well as local governments, private and non-profit agencies interested in developing or enhancing projects geared towards grade school youth. The State Youth Council will award a total of $6,292 this fall to organizations and agencies with projects that encourage peer-to-peer community engagement, or sharpen student project development, management, and communication skills.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, October 4 to be considered. State Youth Councils and the Youth Advisory Council will evaluate applications this fall; grants will be awarded in February 2025.

In recent years projects have included mental health care packages for youth, meal delivery to underserved communities, trail conservation, and tools to communicate through art. Food, entertainment, travel, and salaries do not qualify for grant funding.

For more information on the Mini Grant program and to apply, visit the Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The North Carolina Council for Women and Youth Involvement is a division of NCDOA. Their mission is to advise the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues impacting women and youth.