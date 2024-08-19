Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,150 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hilgers Joins Justice Department’s Antitrust Suit Against Live Nation-Ticketmaster Across the Live Concert Industry

LINCOLN – Today, Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined the U.S. Justice Department’s lawsuit against Live Nation-Ticketmaster for monopolization and other unlawful conduct in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act and the Nebraska antitrust laws. 

“Ticketmaster and Live Nation dominate the market for live entertainment, and Nebraska consumers are frustrated with the extremely high fees charged by these companies. Nebraskans deserve the benefits of robust competition, and we look forward to working with our federal and state enforcement partners to make sure that Ticketmaster and Live Nation follow the law,” said Attorney General Hilgers.

The complaint alleges that Live Nation-Ticketmaster unlawfully exercises its monopoly power in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act and the Nebraska Antitrust Laws. As a result of its conduct, music fans in the United States are deprived of ticketing innovation and forced to use outdated technology while paying more for tickets than fans in other countries. At the same time, Live Nation-Ticketmaster exercises its power over performers, venues, and independent promoters in ways that harm competition. Live Nation-Ticketmaster also imposes barriers to competition that limit the entry and expansion of its rivals.

The lawsuit now involves forty co-plaintiffs, including the U.S. Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of thirty-nine state attorneys general. The Nebraska Department of Justice is asking the court to order Live Nation-Ticketmaster to stop its anticompetitive conduct, pay a civil penalty, and pay the costs and fees for litigating the case.

You just read:

Attorney General Hilgers Joins Justice Department’s Antitrust Suit Against Live Nation-Ticketmaster Across the Live Concert Industry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more