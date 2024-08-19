Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,150 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hilgers Announces 2024 Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit

On September 18, 2024, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will be hosting the inaugural Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit at the Younes Center in Kearney. 

 

This day-long event will have multiple featured speakers and collaborative panels from various professions, including national and local organizations working to combat human trafficking. 

 

“Nebraska has been a national pioneer in the fight against human trafficking, and it is because of the strong sense of teamwork, collaboration, and effort from so many people and groups in our communities,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “We are excited for our Summit and the opportunity to bring Nebraska leaders together in how we evolve our fight against this human scourge.”

 

Over 150 people, including Nebraska state senators, law enforcement, prosecutors, service providers, advocates, and other community members, have registered to attend.

 

Those wishing to learn more about the Summit or register to attend can visit our website. Spaces will be limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

 

You just read:

Attorney General Hilgers Announces 2024 Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more