Attorney General Hilgers Announces 2024 Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit

On September 18, 2024, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will be hosting the inaugural Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Summit at the Younes Center in Kearney.

This day-long event will have multiple featured speakers and collaborative panels from various professions, including national and local organizations working to combat human trafficking.

“Nebraska has been a national pioneer in the fight against human trafficking, and it is because of the strong sense of teamwork, collaboration, and effort from so many people and groups in our communities,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers. “We are excited for our Summit and the opportunity to bring Nebraska leaders together in how we evolve our fight against this human scourge.”

Over 150 people, including Nebraska state senators, law enforcement, prosecutors, service providers, advocates, and other community members, have registered to attend.