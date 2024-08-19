Maine’s Outdoor learning Initiative Inspires a Newfound Love of Nature for 90 Lisbon Students

Ninety 7th-grade Lisbon Middle School students recently took a trip to Hurricane Island. This trip was free for all students, thanks to the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, a Maine Department of Education (DOE) grant that provides funding for middle and high school students in Maine to have outdoor learning opportunities in areas such as marine biology, ecology, and exploration. The initiative also allows Maine students to explore outdoor career fields with trained professionals.

On the trip, students explored tidal pool ecosystems, dissected scallops, and completed a raft-building challenge. Additionally, almost half of the students opted to take a 5 a.m. sunrise hike on the island. Students wanted to make the most of every moment on the trip.

“I loved seeing my students actively exploring the natural world around them,” said Deb Antl, the coordinating teacher. “Their genuine excitement and curiosity about the ocean, its plants, and animals was amazing. Not once did they ask for a phone or complain about not having access to technology. They were fully enveloped by the nature around them.”

Many discussions were had on the trip about the importance of preserving the environment and the role that each individual plays in sustaining the ecosystem, including learning about sustainable methods of ocean farming and why responsible aquaculture is growing as an industry. The 7th graders are now inspired to help their school community learn to responsibly compost next year. Additionally, students are now eager to learn more about other forms of aquaculture and meet other farmers—some even are inspired to pursue a career in aquaculture/farming.

From their first time on a boat, an island, seeing the stars, and spending the night in a cabin, Lisbon students were overjoyed with the beauty and exploration opportunities on Hurricane Island. The students were truly grateful for the experience and expressed that gratitude by writing thank-you letters to the Hurricane Island staff.

The Maine DOE’s Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative allowed students, some of whom would otherwise not have been able, to explore and connect with the resources available in their own state.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative was created with Federal Emergency Relief Funding and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit the Maine DOE Website to learn more about Whole Student Pandemic Response and the many other programs that make it up .