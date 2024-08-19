Final signal arm installation to cause temporary closure at the US30/East Lincolnway and Whitney intersection in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Casper Electric will be installing the last signal arm at the US30/East Lincolnway and Whitney Road intersection on Monday, weather permitting.



Crews will be in the northwest corner of the intersection installing the final signal arm. Work is anticipated to begin in the morning and last 2-3 hours. Detours will be in place while work is being completed.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.