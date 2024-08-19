Governor to speak at Democratic National Convention in Chicago

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week and speak Tuesday evening on the issue of health care.

The governor is a convention delegate and a former New Mexico Secretary of Health. Democrats are expected to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate in Chicago this week.

Also attending the convention are Lujan Grisham’s Chief-of-Staff Dan Schlegel, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Caroline Buerkle and Communications Director Michael Coleman. Travel costs for the governor and staff are paid for by Lujan Grisham’s political action committee.

The governor will return to New Mexico on Friday.