Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Aug. 19 (published August 19, 2024)

Pheasants Forever, Minnesota DNR join forces to get new hunters into fields and forests

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Pheasants Forever invite Minnesota hunters to join the Hunter Mentor Challenge and take someone hunting who has never hunted or hasn’t hunted for a few years.

After their hunt, participating Minnesota hunters and their mentees will have the chance to win a limited-edition Pheasants Forever prize.

The program is open to all types of hunting in Minnesota that are legal and in-season — including, but not limited to, pheasants, grouse, waterfowl, deer, squirrels, and wild turkey (applies to fall and spring turkey seasons). Experienced hunters can invite a new hunter of any age, if they have the proper license/tag necessary and either hunter’s safety or apprentice hunter validation.

Participation is simple: hunters visit the Minnesota DNR page on the Pheasants Forever website and take the pledge. After taking the pledge, hunters are asked to bring a novice or returning hunter on a hunt during upcoming hunting seasons and snap a picture or short video during the hunting trip. The last step is to submit contact information, a short summary of their hunt and a photo or video on the submission page to be entered for prize giveaways. All online entries must be received by June 30, 2025.

The Minnesota DNR has helpful information for new hunters and experienced hunters who would like to share their skills with new hunters. To learn more, visit the Minnesota DNR take a friend hunting webpage.

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline is Sept. 5

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season to purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 5. Hunters who purchase their license on or before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations. Hunters are reminded that DPAs 235 and 251 went from either-sex to lottery this year.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery. That application deadline is also Sept. 5. More information and details about how to apply for special hunts are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the Minnesota DNR website and in the 2024 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook, available online and in print wherever Minnesota DNR licenses are sold.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on North Shore fishing, orienteering

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 21, angling expert Jason Swingen will talk about fishing the North Shore of Lake Superior — including what’s needed to get started and tips for fishing for steelhead, pink salmon or coaster brook trout.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Minnesota Orienteering Club members will discuss the basics of map and compass use and will share some great tips on orienteering and how to participate in this exciting outdoor activity.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.