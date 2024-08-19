Redwood Falls man is DNR’s 2023 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year (published August 19, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Jerry Ludwig, of Redwood Falls, as the 2023 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year.

Ludwig has been a volunteer instructor since the early 2000s, having certified more than 750 students in firearms safety. He’s a veteran shooting sports enthusiast who actively recruits new instructors, a shooting coach, and a volunteer who’s especially devoted to getting youth involved in the outdoors.

“The most rewarding part, for me, is when the kids earn their certificate for completing firearms safety, and then show it to their parents,” Ludwig said. “The kids are smiling; the parents are smiling. It’s just a great accomplishment for the kids, and it’s one of those big first steps in growing up.”

CO Luke Gutzwiller, who was stationed in Redwood Falls before transferring recently to Montevideo, nominated Ludwig for the award, writing, in part, “To say Jerry is active in his community is an understatement.” Among his many roles is volunteering with his local Pheasants Forever chapter (he was the longtime youth coordinator), coaching 4-H shooting and high school trap teams, and helping kids build wood duck and blue bird houses.

CO Matt Loftness, who is stationed in Marshall and has worked for years with Ludwig, said: “He is always willing to listen to the students with any questions they have and answer and help with a big smile. He is always willing to assist if he’s available – you never have to ask twice.”

More than 4,000 volunteer instructors teach DNR firearms safety courses across the state. Since the firearms safety program began in 1955, more than 1.3 million students have been certified. DNR firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979 to buy a hunting license in Minnesota. Youth age 11 and older can attend a firearms safety certification course and receive their certificate, which becomes valid at age 12.

For more information on the dates and locations of available safety courses, and to sign up for alerts when new classes are added, see the DNR's website.