DOH awards more than $14 million of Climate Commitment Act funds to 41 community organizations and Tribes

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is awarding more than $14 million of Climate Commitment Act funds to 41 community organizations and Tribes. Funds will focus on environmental justice and promote the health of communities disproportionally impacted by the harmful consequences of climate change.

“Through the Climate Commitment Act, we are putting frontline communities at the heart of our climate justice initiatives,” said Lauren Jenks, Environmental Public Health assistant secretary. “By funding projects that prioritize the voices and experiences within communities, we are addressing immediate environmental and health impacts related to climate change while also building lasting relationships based on trust and mutual respect."

The Climate and Health Adaptation Initiative (CHAI) Community Capacity Grant Program is awarding a total of $750,000 to the following eight frontline communities to support local, grassroots climate justice projects:

The Healthy Environment for All (HEAL) Capacity Grant program is awarding a total of $13.3 million to the following 27 community organizations and six Tribes. This grant builds capacity for Tribes and community organizations to provide guidance to state agencies and the Environmental Justice Council.

*Recipients with an asterisk receive passthrough funds, which are distributed to additional organizations. A list of HEAL recipients’ project descriptions is available on DOH’s website.

Both HEAL and CHAI recognized the importance of equity and collaboration. The grant application process for both HEAL and CHAI was done in partnership with community members dedicated to environmental justice. The CHAI program recruited the community to evaluate grant applications. The HEAL program established a community advisory committee to develop the grant application and process, as well as score the applications from community-based organizations. All Tribes who applied for HEAL funds were awarded. However, HEAL is still accepting grant applications for any federally recognized Tribes until October 31, 2024.

CHAI and HEAL grant programs are supported with funding from the Climate Commitment Act (CCA). The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.

