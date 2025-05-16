Massage therapist in Yakima County suspended on charges of indecent liberties

For immediate release: May 16, 2025 (25-072)

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Yakima County massage therapist David A. Glesener (MA61291977) pending further legal action.

Glesener was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties, both class B felonies, in Yakima County Superior Court.

The suspension prohibits Glesener from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

