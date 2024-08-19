Submit Release
South Dakota Attorney General Jackley Files Lawsuit Against Live Nation-Ticketmaster

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Aug. 19, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he has joined a civil antitrust lawsuit with the U.S. Justice Department and 40 other Attorneys General against Live Nation-Ticketmaster for monopolization and other unlawful conduct in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.

“Live Nation-Ticketmaster is monopolizing live concert markets across the nation,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This anti-competitive conduct increases ticket prices for South Dakotans and makes it more challenging for music goers to attend live performances.”

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Southern New York. The lawsuit can be read here:

