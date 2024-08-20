Intelitek’s New RoboX Online Platform Combines Industrial Robotics Curriculum and 3D Simulation
The SaaS-based industrial robotics training solution helps schools seamlessly transition students from STEM to CTE
No other educational company offers a virtual CTE solution like RoboX. And the other robot training simulations on the market don’t come with a fully-integrated curriculum.”DERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Educators are rising to the challenge of delivering STEM education, but it is still a challenge to migrate students on to career and technical education (CTE) programs leading to industry careers. Intelitek, a worldwide CTE leader, is introducing a new, cost-effective way for high schools and postsecondary CTE programs to provide practical industrial robotics learning experiences. Launching on September 1, schools and programs can subscribe to the new RoboX curriculum and gamified 3D simulation platform for virtual industrial robotics education.
— Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek
RoboX is an advanced and intuitive platform for programming and operating robotic workcells. Aligned with Intelitek’s Industrial Robotics certifications, the platform allows students to explore career options such as engineering, industrial maintenance, robotic operations, or robotic programming. The RoboX simulation features realistic robot kinematics for a thorough learning experience.
The curriculum delivers fun and interactive game-based learning that can be student-paced, or instructor led. The online application is scalable and scaffolded so that it can accommodate any number of students at all levels of experience. RoboX web-based environment offers students the flexibility to work in the classroom, in the lab, or from home. Educators can opt to pair the solution with physical robots or use it alone.
“No other educational company offers a virtual CTE solution like RoboX,” said Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek. “And the other robot training simulations on the market don’t come with a fully-integrated curriculum. With the combination of those two components, schools that don’t have the resources for a robot now have a state-of-the-art virtual solution for teaching industrial robotics. This is an excellent option for all schools, especially schools with resource limitations, schools specializing in remote instruction, and schools that use our CoderZ program and want to take their students further.”
Intelitek is the creator of CoderZ, a market-leading computer science education platform used worldwide in elementary and middle school computer science programs. “RoboX is the natural next step after CoderZ’s programming and robotics,” said Oran. “It’s the bridge that enables students to make the transition from computer science learning to practical preparation for careers in industry as well as for studying engineering disciplines in postsecondary programs.”
Since not all educators who teach industrial robotics are robotics experts, RoboX helps build their knowledge and competencies through professional development resources and robust teacher support such as instructional videos. The platform helps educators monitor student progress through quizzes, grading, assessment tools, and detailed reports at the district, school, instructor, and student levels. The platform also facilitates comprehensive class management, including integration with rostering.
RoboX is IT friendly, with no installation required. The solution is also compliant with COPPA, FERPA privacy, and IT requirements.
“We’ve rolled out a fundamental robotics curriculum, but that’s just the beginning,” said Oran. “We’re planning additional curricula, platform features, integrations with hardware and real robots, and certifications. RoboX has opened a wealth of possibilities for robotics education, and we’re very eager to bring those possibilities to educators and their students.”
Schools can opt for classroom-level or schoolwide RoboX subscriptions. For more information, go to https://intelitek.com/robox.
About Intelitek
Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company’s innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students’ career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek’s programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: www.intelitek.com
# # #
Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications
+1 770-310-5244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube