Governor Cooper Announces $4 Million Grant for North Carolina Apprenticeship Expansion

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the North Carolina Business Committee of Education (NCBCE) has been awarded $4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the use of Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) in high-demand fields. This grant is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s $195 million investment through the Apprenticeship Building America program.

NCBCE’s NC Career Launch will create a statewide youth apprenticeship system, developing and scaling programs for high school students that lead to RAPs in critical sectors. These programs will provide a seamless pathway to post-secondary education and a career with family-sustaining wages.

“For five years in a row, North Carolina has been ranked a top destination for business thanks to our highly-skilled and diverse workforce,” said Governor Cooper. “NC Career Launch will continue to strengthen our already great public schools and workforce training programs by providing new pathways for high school students to prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Apprenticeship is a proven workforce training model that combines paid on-the-job training with formal classroom instruction, helping workers gain the necessary skills for career success. NC Career Launch will focus on youth apprenticeships which are specifically designed for high school students, offering paid work-based learning, classroom instruction, and mentorship. This initiative allows students to gain experience, build skills, and pursue postsecondary education without incurring debt.

“This is an exciting time for NCBCE to expand opportunities for North Carolina's students to explore careers in key industry sectors where employers need trained and credentialed talent”, says NCBCE Chair Leslie Walden of Fidelity Investments. “NC Career Launch is positioned to put thousands of students on a path toward great careers with sustaining incomes by combining hands-on apprenticeship experience with educational opportunities beyond high school. Employers will be able to tap into a new pipeline of workers that are ready to put their relevant credentials or degrees and on-the-job experience to work. “

The program will develop, pilot, and scale pathways in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, early childhood education, healthcare, and information technology/cybersecurity. Students will receive instruction through Career and Technical Education (CTE) or dual enrollment at local community colleges, participate in work-based learning, and earn industry-recognized credentials. Upon high school completion, students can continue into a RAP and complete their community college degree at no cost through the NC Apprenticeship Tuition Waiver.

"There is no better investment we can make than in the next generation. As a utility, we know firsthand the value of apprenticeships and look forward to welcoming those who benefited from NC Career Launch into our workforce," said Julia Wright, Manager of External Affairs for Dominion Energy and NCBCE Vice-Chair. "NCBCE is at the forefront of workforce readiness in North Carolina and is poised to make a tremendous impact thanks to this funding,"

NC Career Launch aims to address equity gaps in RAPs by providing workforce readiness, skills training, and wraparound services to support student success. The program will also pilot RAP pathways for students with autism and intellectual developmental disabilities, offering support for barriers such as transportation, books, and testing fees.

"Google is proud to support this historic investment in Registered Apprenticeships. As a company, we have seen firsthand the value that apprenticeships can bring to both workers and employers,” said Lilyn Hester, Head of External Affairs and Government Relations - Southeast for Google and past NCBCE Chairwoman. “Apprenticeships provide a pathway to good jobs with competitive wages, while also helping employers build a skilled, diverse workforce. We are excited to see this investment in apprenticeships being made in North Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our state's economy."

About NCBCE- For over 40 years, NCBCE has been committed to connecting our education systems with local industry, and strengthening the collaboration between our schools, community colleges, workforce systems and employers. NCBCE focuses on piloting and scaling quality work-based learning programs for students and professional development opportunities for educators.

