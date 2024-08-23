The New Standard: Saniflow Reaches New Heights with Line of Commercial Hand Dryers

Top Eco-Friendly Hand Dryers for High Traffic Restrooms Dualflow Plus is one of the highest demanded hand dryers currently on the market. The U-Flow

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading manufacturer of hand dryers and baby changing stations, has announced the promotion of its groundbreaking new line of eco-friendly hand dryers. Designed with sustainability and style in mind, these cutting-edge dryers are set to redefine the look and feel of commercial washrooms while minimizing environmental impact.

Saniflow’s eco-friendly hand dryers represent a significant leap forward in sustainable hand drying technology. The dryers incorporate advanced energy-efficient components and innovative airflow systems to deliver exceptional drying performance while reducing energy consumption, waste, and overall carbon footprint. With a sleek and modern design, these hand dryers not only enhance the overall aesthetic of any washroom but also contribute to a greener future.

The newest addition to their line of products has been the U-Flow® hand dryer. The U-Flow is a “hands through”, fast, energy efficient, environmentally friendly, with an innovative design suitable for high traffic facilities. With a maximum speed of 300 mph, hands can dry in just 8 seconds! For hygienic purposes, a BioCote® antimicrobial additive has been instilled to any exposed surfaces of the product, along with a HEPA filter and Ionizer to purify the air.

“We're thrilled to be able to show off our line of eco-friendly hand dryers,” said Diego Molinari, a sales executive at Saniflow Corp. “Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and these dryers are a testament to our dedication to creating products that benefit both the environment and our customers.”

The company's new hand dryers are the perfect solution for businesses seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and create a positive environmental impact. By choosing Saniflow, businesses can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability while providing their customers with a superior hand drying experience. Along with these innovations, each of these products have also been ADA approved, BuildingGreen approved, UL certified, and architect approved.

Saniflow Corp. is a leading manufacturer of hand dryers and baby changing stations. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Saniflow is committed to providing high-quality products that meet the needs of today’s environmentally conscious consumers. For more information, please visit https://www.saniflowcorp.com/.

