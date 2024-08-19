Submit Release
Memorial for Ann Coltart

Friends of Ann are welcome to attend a service in Glasgow on Friday 6  September.

There will be a memorial service for Ann Coltart on Friday 6  September at the Rhoderick Dhu, 21-23 Waterloo St, Glasgow G2 6BZ, 6.30pm for 7pm onwards. It will be an informal event where those who knew Ann will pay tribute to her life and work. All who knew Ann are welcome to attend and there will be a buffet provided.

If you are intending to attend, please let us know at [email protected] for catering purposes.

If you would like to make a written tribute or have memories of  Ann included in an event booklet, please send to: [email protected] by Monday 26 August.

Ann Coltart, champion of equality and the ultimate stalwart, has died aged 82

Picture credit Natasha Hirst

