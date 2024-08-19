N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency reopens Homeownership Assistance Program

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) has reopened to assist eligible first-time and first-generation homebuyers in 16 eastern North Carolina counties. The program paused applications last year to ensure available federal funding would cover applications already in process.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) committed $4.4 million in funding for the initiative, which can provide up to $30,000 in down payment assistance and up to 5% of the home sale price towards closing cost assistance to qualifying homebuyers. Approximately $2.2 million is still available to income-eligible homebuyers. The program also offers homebuyers education and counseling, which must be completed by the applicant prior to closing on a home and is offered at no cost through the program.

The Homeownership Assistance Program is made possible by HUD federal long-term mitigation funding provided through the NCORR Community Development Office. As part of NCORR’s mission of helping storm-impacted communities address urgent housing needs, HAP builds future resilience in areas hit hard by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The program will continue to serve low- to medium-income households in 16 counties federally designated by HUD as most impacted and distressed (MID) by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. These counties are Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Edgecombe, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Robeson, Scotland and Wayne. Previous applicants can reapply to HAP.

Interested applicants should read the program requirements to ensure their application meets the homebuyer and property rules for acceptance. Proof of mortgage loan pre-approval from a lender and a completed online interest form are required of applicants. Failure to follow these guidelines may disqualify applicants. Limited funding is available, so some applicants may not receive assistance.

The Homeownership Assistance Program is supported by North Carolina’s HUD Community Development Block Grant–Mitigation funding. The HAP program is one of multiple housing programs overseen by NCORR through its Community Development Office, which also administers the Affordable Housing Development Fund, Multifamily Development Fund, Public Housing Restoration Fund and Infrastructure Recovery Program. In addition to affordable housing, NCORR manages programs that support disaster recovery, resiliency, mitigation, strategic buyout, infrastructure and housing stability.

