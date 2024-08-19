May 29, 2024 - Lowndes County, MS

by: Dennis Seid, Daily Journal

The first of three solar energy projects by Origis Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority has reached commercial operation, the companies announced Wednesday.

Golden Triangle II is a 150 MWac solar project with 50 MW battery storage, the first of three “solar plus” storage projects in Mississippi.

Origis Energy developed, is building and will operate the three sites, each of which will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will then use the power to help meet the sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, along with residents in Mississippi.

“Solar energy enhances Mississippi’s economic competitiveness, and Origis is removing limits to a cleaner, brighter future by building the region’s clean-energy infrastructure,” said Johan Vanhee, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Development Officer for Origis. “Golden Triangle II is the first step in fostering a zero-carbon economy across the state that supports our nation’s economic and energy security goals.”

Golden Triangle II is being built on 1,350 acres, enough to power some 39,000 homes.

The other two solar projects include Golden Triangle I in Lowndes County, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage, and Optimist in Clay County, a 200 MWac project with 50 MW of battery storage. Together, the three projects comprise the largest battery storage portfolio under construction in the state, which TVA said helps maintain its leadership in clean power generation.

When completed in 2025, the three solar facilities combined will have a total capacity of 550 MW plus 150 MW of battery storage. Roughly 1.5 million solar panel modules will be installed at the three sites, enough to power an estimated 126,000 homes.

“As a national clean energy leader, TVA is on the forefront to drive carbon reduction across all sectors of the economy and provide the clean power needed to fuel our region’s growth,” said Amy Tate, TVA Southwest Region Executive. “Together, with partners like Origis, TVA is developing carbon-free energy solutions that create jobs and investment in the communities we serve.”

Each site will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed between TVA and Origis. TVA will use the power to help meet the energy demand and sustainability goals of some of its large industrial customers, through its industry-leading Green Invest program, including Meta. Golden Triangle II will support Meta’s operations in the TVA area as part of the more than 1,000 MWac capacity Meta has partnered with TVA.

Estimated economic benefits from the three projects include $106 million in near-term construction and hiring gains for the area. Over the life of the solar complex, they will provide another $145 million in estimated regional economic benefits.

RES is providing construction services to Origis for the portfolio, employing about 500 people over the course of the three projects. Upon completion of the plants, Origis Energy Services will operate and maintain the portfolio, employing approximately nine on-site jobs over the 35-plus project life years. The utility-scale battery storage for each site is provided by Prevalon Energy, a rebranding of Mitsubishi Power Americas battery energy storage business.

