TBI Agents Investigating Tipton County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning involving officers with the Munford Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 2:10 a.m. on August 19th, Munford police officers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued along Highway 51 into Covington, where stop sticks were deployed. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that after the driver stopped, a Munford police officer approached the vehicle and fired a shot, striking the female driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in this incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.