Brisbane, Australia’s Katanak Has The #1 Song On The World’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists

[Reaching] #1 on the aBreak58 is an incredible feeling and makes everything I’m working towards suddenly become achievable.” — Katanak

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s most influential, global indie artist discovery platform, announces that Katanak ’s ‘Honeycomb and Hurricane’ is the new #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com Fresh indie tunes with catchy pop hooks are the signature style of emerging Brisbane artist Katanak. Known for his infectious indie rock/pop groove-inducing earworms that fans of 5 Seconds of Summer, The Band Camino and COIN will appreciate, Katanak brings color to your world. ‘Honeycomb and Hurricane’ is the first song off his debut EP and is all about taking risks and going after what you want, even if it means stepping way out of your comfort zone. It’s his own motivational ‘just do it’ song to leave the 9 to 5 and chase his dream of pursuing music and is the perfect song to lead with for the release of his EP. As Katanak says, ‘some day never comes,’ so take that first step. The song’s summary vibes perfectly capture that euphoric summer high - the same rush you get when everything clicks and you finally achieve a goal. Katanak can’t wait to have you hear the rest of the EP.“Having ‘Honeycomb and Hurricane,’ the first single off my Debut EP, reach #1 on the aBreak58 is an incredible feeling and makes everything I’m working towards suddenly become achievable,” said Katanak. “I’m super stoked and grateful to the aBreak team for their support of my music!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“We get a lot of music here at aBreak, and when we see a new song from Katanak come across, we take special notice…he’s that good,” says Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. “Jay Stevens and our entire team knew he was working on his Debut EP, and we’re here to say, it’s loaded! Needless to say, we’ll be playing songs from Katanak on the aBreak58 for some time.”about aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at aBreakmusic.com.

