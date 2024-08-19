Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 19-23, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Aug. 19-23, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Aug. 19 

2:15 p.m. Host strategic discussion 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Tuesday, Aug. 20 

10:30 a.m. Sign Capitol Stone 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

11 a.m. Host press conference 

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:30 p.m. Main Street Idaho podcast interview 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Wednesday, Aug. 21

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

4 p.m. Meet with chief of staff, Jon Pierpont 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Thursday, Aug. 22

8 a.m. Government operations review meeting  

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:30 p.m. Call with staff 

Location; Virtual meeting 

4 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

Friday, Aug. 23 

9:30 a.m. Government operations review meeting  

Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Aug. 19-23, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Aug. 19 

9 a.m. Speak at Army Reserve facility at Camp Williams

Location: Camp Williams State Military Reservation

MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m. Staff meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

1 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Legislative Auditor General

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Aug. 20 

9 a.m. Speak with the Policy Project Monthly Speaker Series

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Attend press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS 

2 p.m. Ride-along with UHP Lt. Jalaine Hawkes

Location: Murray

Wednesday, Aug. 21

1:45 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor and Director of Office of Families Aimee Winder Newton

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Tour the Utah State Library Division

Location: Utah State Library Division

Thursday, Aug. 22

No public meetings

Friday, Aug. 23 

No public meetings

###

