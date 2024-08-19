Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 19-23, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 19-23, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 19
2:15 p.m. Host strategic discussion
Location: Virtual meeting
Tuesday, Aug. 20
10:30 a.m. Sign Capitol Stone
Location: Utah State Capitol
11 a.m. Host press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Main Street Idaho podcast interview
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Aug. 21
2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Virtual meeting
4 p.m. Meet with chief of staff, Jon Pierpont
Location: Virtual meeting
Thursday, Aug. 22
8 a.m. Government operations review meeting
Location: Virtual meeting
2:30 p.m. Call with staff
Location; Virtual meeting
4 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, Aug. 23
9:30 a.m. Government operations review meeting
Location: Virtual meeting
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 19-23, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 19
9 a.m. Speak at Army Reserve facility at Camp Williams
Location: Camp Williams State Military Reservation
MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Staff meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
1 p.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Legislative Auditor General
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Aug. 20
9 a.m. Speak with the Policy Project Monthly Speaker Series
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor of Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Attend press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Ride-along with UHP Lt. Jalaine Hawkes
Location: Murray
Wednesday, Aug. 21
1:45 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor and Director of Office of Families Aimee Winder Newton
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Tour the Utah State Library Division
Location: Utah State Library Division
Thursday, Aug. 22
No public meetings
Friday, Aug. 23
No public meetings
