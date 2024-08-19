Submit Release
News Search

There were 827 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,850 in the last 365 days.

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class offered in Salmon

The course will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North.  Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online or by visiting any Fish and Game office.  For more information, contact the Salmon Regional office at (208) 756-2271.

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.  Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.

You just read:

Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class offered in Salmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more