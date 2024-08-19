Instructor-led combo hunter and bowhunter education class offered in Salmon

The course will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North. Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online or by visiting any Fish and Game office. For more information, contact the Salmon Regional office at (208) 756-2271.

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Before someone is eligible to purchase an archery permit, all bowhunters ages 9 and older must possess a valid hunting license and show proof they have completed an approved bowhunter education course or show evidence of having been licensed for an archery-only hunt in Idaho or another state.