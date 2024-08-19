LAILA NADENE, a Feature Drama on Healing from Abuse, by Productions Baroca

LAILA NADENE - NOW STREAMING ON AMAZON, APPLE, GOOGLE, GUMROAD

Violence manifests itself in many ways. Abuse is physical, emotional, psychological, financial, or a combination, and its intent is to hurt, damage or kill.

never lose sight of the magnificent person you were born to be” — Caroline Baggaley

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAILA NADENE, a feature-drama, was created to shed light on the often hidden and painful realities of domestic abuse and sexual violence. This film serves as a beacon of hope and healing for those who have endured similar traumas. By bringing this story to the screen, the creator aims to raise awareness, encourage open conversations, and offer a message of strength and resilience to survivors everywhere.

HOW IT HAS HELPED:

Since its release, LAILA NADENE has touched the hearts of many, offering a sense of solidarity and support to those who have faced abuse. Through its honest portrayal of recovery, this film has empowered survivors to seek therapy, find their voice, and believe in the possibility of a brighter future. The feedback from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many sharing how the film has inspired them to start their own healing journey.

IT IS A LIFE-CHANGING OPPORTUNITY:

LAILA NADENE is more than just a film; it is a transformative experience that has the potential to change lives. It offers a rare glimpse into the journey from trauma to recovery providing viewers with hope and the realization that healing is possible. Watching this film is an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the impacts of abuse and the strength required to overcome it, making this a life-changing experience for many.

A PERSONAL ATTACHMENT:

LAILA NADENE highlights healing from domestic abuse with the help of therapy. The therapy scenes in this film were inspired by the writer's personal events, being a survivor of sexual violence. "It's such a powerful moment when a person realizes they didn't do anything wrong; it's not their fault; they're strong, and life will be beautiful once again." LAILA NADENE is a pioneer project for this Canadian/American director. "What began as a spark of an idea quickly manifested into a full-blown reality. That first sentence on a page became became my screenplay. Then a master plan and a detailed budget followed. Cast and crew were hired, and locations were secured. Having all my ducks in a row, production began, and a movie was made - with stunning results! I'm very proud of this accomplishment."

WHY YOU SHOULD SEE THIS FILM:

This film is a must-watch for survivors of:

1. Domestic abuse

2. Sexual violence

3. Their families and friends

4. Anyone involved in mental health and wellness

5. Educators, advocates, and those passionate about social justice will find LAILA NADENE to be a powerful tool for raising awareness and fostering empathy

6. It's a valuable resource for therapists and counselors who work with trauma survivors



AWARDS AND RECOGNITION:

LAILA NADENE has received numerous accolades for its powerful storytelling and impact. It has been honored with awards in categories such as Best Inspirational Film, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Actress at various international film festivals. These awards are a testament to the film's ability to resonate with audiences and its importance in the broader conversation about abuse and recovery.

DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT:

"We deeply appreciate the support from everyone who has watched, shared, and discussed LAILA NADENE. Your encouragement and recognition have been instrumental in bringing this important story to a wider audience. Every bit of support helps to amplify the film's message of hope and healing, and for that, we are profoundly grateful. Together, we can continue to inspire and empower survivors around the world."

CAST, CREW, SPECS:

LAILA NADENE: A feature-drama, 90 minutes

Caroline Baggaley: writer/director/producer

Tomas Chedrese: cinematographer/editor

Ahmed Hatimi: supervising sound and mix

Lead Cast: Myriam Lopez (Laila), Giuseppe Calvinisti (Raoul), Victoria McMillan (Nadene)

Filmed in and around Montreal, Canada

Original Language: English with a few small French scenes (subtitled in English)





