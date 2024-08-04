LAILA NADENE, a Feature Drama on Healing from Abuse, by Productions Baroca

STREAMING 08/08/24

After winning 95 awards on the international film festival circuit, LAILA NADENE, a new Canadian film, is set to stream August 8th, 2024.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Violence manifests itself in many ways. Abuse is physical, emotional, psychological, or a combination, and its intent is to hurt, damage or kill.

LAILA NADENE is a film about hope, moving forward and healing. It’s about forgiveness. It’s such a powerful moment when a person realizes “I did nothing wrong, it’s not my fault. I’m strong, I’m okay and life will be beautiful once again.” This is the core message.

LAILA NADENE highlights the healing journey from domestic abuse with the help of therapy. The therapy scenes in this film were inspired by the writer's personal events, being a survivor of sexual violence. "Fear is fear, and the emotions are all the same, regardless of the manner of violence".

LAILA NADENE is a pioneer project for this Canadian/American director. "What began as a spark of an idea, quickly manifested into a full-blown reality. That first sentence on a page became my screenplay. Then a master plan and a detailed budget followed. Cast and crew were hired, and locations were secured. Having all my ducks in a row, production began, and a movie was made - with stunning results!"

During a romantic wedding anniversary dinner, Laila is callously served with divorce papers. Her husband, Raoul, takes this opportunity to let her know that he has a new girlfriend, Nadene, whom he plans to marry. To help cope with her grief, Laila enters therapy, but as the sessions get more intense, she gradually remembers the long-buried secrets that have haunted her for decades. Meanwhile, young women are disappearing, and a police investigation is in full swing. The police don’t have any suspects, that is until a missing person’s report is filed, and a body is pulled from the dumpster. After a visit from the lead detective, Laila is overcome with empathy for Nadene, and she vows to help her in any way. The women then team up and help each other so that the first wife can overcome the horrors of her past, and for the second wife, to avoid the utter destruction of her future.

"Never lose sight of the magnificent person you were born to be" is the main theme for this highly anticipated 90-minute film. Written, directed and produced by Caroline Baggaley. Edited by Tomas Chedrese. Sound by Ahmed Hatimi. Starring Myriam Lopez, Giuseppe Calvinisti and Victoria McMillan, LAILA NADENE is a must-see feature film portraying the power of teaming-up, fighting back, and taking control of one's destiny.

