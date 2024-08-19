UFA invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening of its newly relocated Red Deer location

Aerial view of new Red Deer UFA Farm Store and Cardlock in Gasoline Alley

The new location is in Gasoline Alley West and easily accessible for drivers travelling either way on the QE2 and those on the west side coming from HWY 2A.

For 63 years, we have served the community of Red Deer, and thanks to the loyalty of our members and customers, we hope to be around for many more years to come.” — Scott Bolton, President & CEO.