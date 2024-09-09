GlobalVenturesX Launches Venture Studio-As-A-Service in Healthcare, Announces its Inaugural Cohort of Startups and EIRs

GlobalVenturesX GlobalVenturesX

GVX, a GenAI-focused venture studio, announced its inaugural portfolio of startups selected to transform ideas into scalable businesses with speed & efficiency.

Our inaugural cohort of companies solves healthcare's most pressing problems: access to obesity care, nutritional services, at-home monitoring, clinical trials recruitment and caregiver support” — Mansa Shroff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalVenturesX ( GVX ) is a firm with offices in NYC, Silicon Valley and New Delhi metropolitan areas that has launched a unique model to make venture studio as a service available to NewCos as well as early-stage global healthcare companies under a one-stop-shop.It is generally said that only 1 out of 10 startups scale and are successful. This is especially true in healthcare where startups must go beyond traditional lean canvas to comply with regulations, security, evidence building and extremely long sales cycles. Using a “Venture Studio As-A-Service” model, GVX aims to change that equation by providing a complete ecosystem that nurtures innovation in healthcare from concept and commercialization to growth and exits through strategic venture advising, venture studio platform and venture capital services under one roof.“Our inaugural cohort of companies have been selected after a rigorous process so they can solve the healthcare sector's most pressing problem from access to obesity care and nutritional services, Gen AI-powered copilots and Apps building platform, device monitoring at the home platform to clinical trials recruitment and caregiver support”, says Mansa Shroff, Director of Partnerships at GVX. “By offering a comprehensive set of services in the GVX platform tailored to the startup’s specific needs along with the mentorship of our industry-leading venture advisors, GVX aims to fast track product-market-revenue fit and support every step of the healthcare startup's journey.”“It is quite rare to find access to US thought leaders, platform with interoperability, market access and positioning under one roof, says Prateek Saxena, CEO of Appinventiv, “This blend makes GVX an ideal launching platform for companies like Appeninventiv so we can leverage our elite team of 1500 certified developers and product designers to bring Gen AI to digital therapeutics and health care apps for health care organizations, startups, pharma and national societies.”Over the next few months, GVX plans to build a US-wide Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) network and start establishing partnerships with leading health systems, health plans and life sciences. Those interested in learning more or applying for EIR/ leadership positions in stealth companies, can email the GVX Partnerships team at gvxventures@gmail.com or visit http://globalventuresx.com to express interest in applying.Below is a list of Portfolio Companies selected for GVX 2024 Venture Studio:Appinventiv HealthAppinventiv is a leading digital product agency that designs and builds cutting-edge technology for some of the largest healthcare ecosystems and next-generation start-ups, driving growth and spearheading the future of digital innovation. As a premier healthcare software development company, it delivers advanced solutions that provide a seamless, patient-centric experience.ClapselfClapself is an AI-powered talent platform that connects businesses with specialized tech professionals from across the globe. With a professional-first approach, Clapself combines human ingenuity and machine efficiency to deliver a highly efficient and cost-effective way for employers to find and engage with right-match, pre-vetted on-demand talent. Tech professionals benefit by accessing work opportunities, customized upskilling programs, mentorship, referral rewards and a vibrant community. The mission of Clapself is to empower businesses and talent to thrive in the new era of work.FusionCare.AI (in stealth)GVX is incubating FusionCare.AI, a novel obesity care practice enablement PLATFORM, that expands access and empowers existing practices and health systems to deliver a comprehensive evidence-based obesity service. By focusing on each patient's unique needs, the startup automates assessment, patient engagement and continuous support throughout the health journey with integrated Gen AI tools and a multidisciplinary team supporting medical interventions, nutrition, exercise, mental well-being, and sleep, all under one roof.KitsaKitsa is a cutting-edge B2B SaaS company bringing the power of Large Language Models to solve problems in clinical and pharma domains. Through innovative SaaS platforms, site management support and partnerships, Kitsa is lowering the barrier for larger academic medical centres as well as smaller hospitals and physician practices to participate in clinical trials. This helps Pharma / CROs to overcome ‘site saturation’ through the discovery of new unique sites with diverse populations resulting in accelerating clinical trial execution.MirakareMiraKare is a care technology company redefining the future of care for individuals with physical and cognitive impairments. By leveraging data-driven insights, we equip caregivers with innovative tools and essential knowledge to deliver exceptional care while giving a voice to those unable to communicate their needs. Our vision is to redefine the caregiving experience by providing actionable solutions that optimize care plans, alleviate caregiver burnout, and enhance the quality of life for both caregivers and care recipients.NueHeeNueHee is a virtual healthcare platform that enables practices to add and offer Nutritional and Dietetic services to their patients. NueHee connects healthcare groups and their patients with a network of credentialed dietitians, providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services covered by insurance.Stel LifeStel simplifies health connectivity for patients, care teams, digital health, and device companies.Healthcare leaders managing hundreds of point solutions need universal infrastructure across connected care. With Stel, patients don’t require Wi-Fi, smartphones, or tech literacy to connect with their care teams. Patients use health devices near a Stel Node. Stel passively and securely connects the device data to their care team’s Electronic Health Records (EHR) or preferred platform without risking Protected Health Information (PHI) or complicated workflows.

