Pride Under the Pines announces headliners for October 5th Pride Festival in Idyllwild, CA

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 45 days til the gates open in the beautiful mountain town of Idyllwild, California, event producers PS HomeBoys are thrilled to announce their event headliners and special guests planned for the fourth edition of Pride Under the Pines An inclusive grassroots pride festival event located just one hour from Palm Springs. Celebrated for enriching the lives of nearly 7500 attendees from the festival's previous three year’s total ticket sales– and for welcoming guests of all ages, races, and ethnicities, from across Southern California. Pride Under The Pines brings desert heat to the cool gay heights, with live acts, incredible music, non-stop dancing, alongside food trucks, festival booths, and health + wellness education, from 12:00 - 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Rustic Theatre (54290 N Circle Dr, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549).“We are thrilled to share news about our musical headliners and special guests for this year's Pride Under The Pines.” PS HomeBoys’ event producers, Niels Kosman and Jeremy Taylor commented. “We are proud to share our event partners 'Prism Project' is renowned for fostering safe spaces, and for providing relevant, inclusive support and education that matters to LGBTQ+ students and their families. This year it's vitally important to Stand up-Speak out and Rise up! Especially for the coming elections in November. We need to drag out the vote and show up to protect our LGBTQ+ rights.” Adding to the day’s festivities Will Rollins, who is running for the 41st district of California, will join as special guest, while he shares his plan “to bring new leadership to our state that brings Democrats, Republicans, and Independents together, and will take on the challenges to move our communities forward.”PS HomeBoys’ shared, “We can’t wait for this year’s event and for the debut of Kristine W as our main headliner! Her ability to blend pop, rock hits and classics into propulsive dance numbers is a smash hit you just have to see!” Kristine W, a legendary pop-singer, and cabaret performer whose nearly twenty-five years success in the music industry has been named by Billboard Magazine as the #8 Greatest Dance Artist of All Time and the #3 greatest from the Last Decade (trailing only Madonna and Beyoncé). With 17 #1 singles, (tying Mariah Carey for the sixth-most Billboard #1 dance hit) Kristine W consistently delivers songs that touch hearts and souls and compel bodies to find the mighty groove out on the dance floor.“I love the energy of dance music, always have. It’s really joyful and happy. To me dance music is like the energy of life.” Kristine W commented, “I can’t wait to rock the stage at this year’s Pride Under the Pines.”“John Duff is going to set the stage on fire with his raw sex appeal and sultry voice, and we are also extremely excited to bring him back to the main stage for his second year in a row,” PS HomeBoys’ shared. The overnight sensation that singer John Duff's previous performance created, has solidified his status as the next gay pop superstar and who is best known for his hit songs “Somebody’s Daughter" with Nellie Salisbury, and “High Heels”, the newest track from his highly-anticipated debut EP “Homo•Sapien”.Team Pride Under The Pines added, “We guarantee that our guests will have an unforgettable time – while staying true to our original mission, to bring fabulous entertainment with a full day of out-and-proud LGBTQ+ pride festival experience, and with incredible dance music, fantastic food, and other amazing live acts!Beyond the headliners and special guests, Saturday’s October 5th, Pride Under The Pines will feature as the event’s Hostess, the amazing Drag Superstar Sabryna Williams 'Drag Out The Vote’ who will be accompanied by her Drag Show entourage: “Sabryna Williams and the Lunchettes” who will deliver amazing performances throughout the event. The prideful festivities will also feature non-stop electronic dance music live trax spun by KGAY’s 106.5 Palm Springs, very own DJ Galaxy and his audio/visual production company, Beats by DJ Galaxy Productions. Galaxy has been performing at Pride Under the Pines since its inception, and he brings his unique style of club-hits and electro-pop beats that will have guests dancing the day away while enjoying the breathtaking ambiance of the outdoor venue surrounded by the picturesque pine trees and fresh high-desert mountain air.The KGay Party Bus VIP access offers round-trip transportation from Palm Springs to Idyllwild, including all-you-can-drink by Boozehounds - Palm Springs. On the KGay Party Bus Hostess Ethylina Canne will be performing throughout the trip as well as providing meet & greets with festival performers in the open bar VIP area. Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp (2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262). The KGay Party bus VIP access is limited, so don’t miss out and purchase your tickets at: www.PrideUnderThePines.com John Taylor, Morning Host from KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, who is also one of the event sponsors commented, “As soon as we depart Palm Springs the party begins! The Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus makes the short trip over the mountains almost as fun as the destination! Once we arrive in the storybook village, you’ll feel instantly welcomed by PS HomeBoy’s and Team Pride Under The Pines –who work all year to plan an unforgettable event. And to create a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace acceptance and inclusivity. So join me John Taylor on the Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus and enjoy the stunning natural surroundings with a lively celebration of love and equality you’ll never forget!”The festival’s venue, The Rustic Theatre will host a special Interactive Movie Screening of Hairspray with John Travolta at 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 5th with opening performances featuring an incredible drag superstar cast. The Rustic Theatre said, “It is an honor that after three years of uniting our desert communities we continue to provide the ultimate prideful destination for all people of all ages, gay or straight, to come together, with family-friendly activities including music, food, fun, artists and incredible live entertainment!" Idyllwild’s local business community is equally excited for the return of Pride Under The Pines as restaurants, hotels and other local businesses love the uptick in tourism and getting to meet the festival’s prideful supporters who come out to their picturesque town to show their love for the LGBTQ+ community. For info about festival booth inquiries, including food, artisan craft makers, and other vendor opportunities please visit https://prideunderthepines.com to sign up to be a vendor.PS HomeBoys’ co-owners Niels and Jeremy shared “Pride Under The Pines was created out of a sense of community, and for our love for the town of Idyllwild with its rustic roots, fresh mountain air, and beautiful pine trees.” Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival was established in 2021 in response to limitations brought about by COVID-19, as PS HomeBoys, two gay entrepreneurs, got together and said – “We’re coming out: out into the open and up on the mountain for the first ever Pride Under the Pines.”For festival guests looking to make a weekend adventure while exploring Idyllwild’s inclusive and charming community, travelers are encouraged to check out a wide range of lodging options including hotels, private cabins, airbnbs, and other vacation rentals that are sure to enhance their festival experience and increase their prideful memories.Thank you to our project partners and event sponsors! None of this would be possible without your support: Prism Project, Boozehounds - Palm Springs, Local Motion Vodka Seltzers, Planned Parenthood, DAP Health, KGay Desert Guide, KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, Beats by DJ Galaxy Productions, and publicity & marketing provided by 24/7 Creative Agency. Ticket proceeds benefit and support Palm Springs Animal Shelter.Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Tickets are on Sale Now!Tickets may be purchased in advance at or at the festival entry.Saturday October 5th 2024 in Idyllwild, CA from 12 - 9 PM.The Rustic Theatre 54290 N Circle Dr, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549General Admission Ticket: $15 per person and all ages are welcome to attend. ** Children accompanied by an adult and under 12 years of age are free.General Admission Festival Ticket + Interactive Movie Pass: $40 per person and includes general festival admission plus Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. With an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast who will deliver special live performances.KGay Party Bus - GA - Movie Ticket: $100.00 per personGeneral Festival Admission To Pride Under The Pines, open bar and meet & greet with performers + KGay Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild). KGAY Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp 2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 and you get to party with KGay Party Hostess Ethylina Canne and Host John Taylor, with all you can drink access along the way.VIP GA - Meet and Greet $100.00 per personGeneral admission to pride under the pines and access to the VIP area with open VIP bar and meet and greet with performing headliners.VIP GA + Interactive Movie Ticket: $140.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast. KGAY Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp 2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 and you get to party with KGay Party Hostess Ethylina Canne and Host John Taylor, with all you can drink access along the way.The Ultimate VIP KGay Party Bus Pass + Open Bar + Meet & Greet + Interactive Movie Ticket: $160.00 per personGeneral Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast. KGAY Bus Transportation leaves from Boozehounds at 10 AM sharp 2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 at and you get to party with KGay Party Hostess Ethylina Canne and Host John Taylor, with all you can drink access along the way.About Pride Under The Pines (For sponsorship opportunities email: celebrate@prideunderthepines.com)The 2024 edition of Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival will take place from 12 to 9pm on Saturday, October 5 at The Rustic Theatre in Idyllwild, CA and aims to outdo last year's event. By delivering the hottest live music, pairing exciting performances, special guests and superstar drag divas who will rock the outdoor stage throughout the day. The inclusive grassroots pride festival is located just one hour from Palm Springs in the beautiful mountain town of Idyllwild and is created to bring desert heat to the cool gay heights, with incredible music, dancing, food trucks, festival booths, alongside health and wellness education.Pride Under The Pines was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild. Event co-founders, and PS HomeBoys co-owners, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to its mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and to create the feeling of acceptance, love and positivity.Pride Under the Pines is a non profit 501c3 organization that raises monies in support of their mission of bringing an annual celebration of Diversity and Inclusion to the desert community of Idyllwild, CA. For more info or to make a donation visit: https://prideunderthepines.givecloud.co/fundraising/forms/8NDR96EK About PS HomeBoys - Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2023!PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon, to make your home a reflection of YOU.Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.###

