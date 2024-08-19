SkinGenuity Promotes David Bryant as VP of Manufacturing

David Bryant, SkinGenuity Vice President of Manufacturing SkinGenuity, LLC logo

LARGO, FL, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkinGenuity, LLC, a global innovator of targeted regenerative medicine solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of David Bryant to Vice President of Manufacturing. SkinGenuity® incorporates Nobel Prize-winning advanced Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ (ICM), which harnesses the power of bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes to regenerate skin and hair.

In his new role at SkinGenuity, Bryant is responsible for all areas of product development, clinical research and manufacturing. His primary focus is creating innovative regenerative products that are not only chemically stable, but also affordable for use by clinical professionals including plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists and medical spas.

“David is an integral member of our executive team that brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the company,” said SkinGenuity CEO, Paul Guilbaud. “His tenure in product development for pharmaceutical products and his comprehensive background in bio-technologies and skincare ensure exciting upcoming product releases for SkinGenuity. He is truly a visionary.”

Bryant started his career as a forensic scientist in London, England. He subsequently became a sales representative for SmithKline Beecham, which sparked his passion for the pharmaceutical industry. In 1994 he was hired as the sales and marketing manager for Sankyo Pharma based in Japan, where he oversaw OTC product development.

In 1998, he served as the sales and marketing director for Advanced Medical Solutions, a wound care company that manufactured private-label wound care products. The role involved close liaison with manufacturing, as well as senior members of large wound care companies. An opportunity arose to establish his own business, which involved the manufacture and distribution niche skin care products.

In 2010 he sold the business and helped establish SkinGen International, a global company that developed advanced skin and wound care products. He had a major role in product development and oversaw all manufacturing with strategic partners around the world.

Bryant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Swansea University and a Master of Business Administration from Henley Business School. In his free time, he enjoys time with his family and sailing when the weather permits.

About SkinGenuity®

SkinGenuity, LLC is a Florida-based company with a global footprint that developed a new form of regenerative medicine for aesthetics that can target specific tissue types and conditions. Its Inter-Cell Messenger Technology™ incorporates two Nobel-Prize winning discoveries, bioengineered human growth factors and DNA repair enzymes. This new breakthrough is known as targeted regenerative medicine. The extensive clinical studies conducted and published in leading journals demonstrates the clear benefits of using targeted growth factors to treat specific conditions. SkinGenuity manufactures a collection of products for skin, hair restoration, eyelash growth, vaginal health and other disorders. For more information, visit www.skingenuity.com.